AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 20/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 222.8806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6738720 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 36952 EQS News ID: 942225 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)