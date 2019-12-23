AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 20/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.7171 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18739621 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 36948 EQS News ID: 942217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)