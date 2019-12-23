

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hallmark Marketing Company LLC is recalling about 4,500 units of jar candles citing fire and laceration concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced.



The recall during the festival season involves the frosted balsam soy blend jar candles, which are scented and in green with three wicks. The candle's glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top. Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle.



These candles were sold exclusively at Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019 for about $28.



The agency noted that when the candle is lit, the glass jar can break, posing fire and laceration hazards. The recall was initiated after receiving six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. However, there were no reports of injuries till now.



The company urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.



In recent incidents, Mark Feldstein & Associates is recalling about 5,000 units of Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations. The string light wiring inside of the decorations can overheat, spark or ignite, posing a fire hazard.



Hit Promotional Products recalled about 34,000 units of Coastline ceramic mugs, which can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.



