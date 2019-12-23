

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session amid signs of progress on a phase-one deal between the United States and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States and China would 'very shortly' sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was virtually unchanged at 418.30 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were little changed with a positive bias while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 5 points at 7,587.



Trading volumes remain thin across the region ahead of holidays like Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.



The British pound treaded cautiously after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday.



The final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until January 9 to approve the legislation.



Roche edged up slightly. The Swiss drug maker said it obtained the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (SRPT) investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy outside the United States.



Italian infrastructure group Atlantia slumped 4 percent amid an outright battle with the government over the payout that it might receive should its concessions be revoked, if reforms are confirmed.



Drug maker Sanofi edged up slightly. The company announced that it has commenced a tender offer to acquire all shares of Synthorx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, for $68 per share in cash.



The offer is scheduled to expire one-minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 22, 2020.



BASF shares were moving lower. Private equity firm Lone Star has entered a deal to buy its construction chemicals business for 3.17 billion euros ($3.5 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.



Derwent London rose over 1 percent. The real estate investment trust said it has exchanged contracts to sell its long leasehold interest in 40 Chancery Lane WC2 to Deka Immobilien for a headline price of 121.3 million pounds.



Cobham edged up half a percent as the U.K. government approved a 4 billion pounds takeover of the defense and aerospace company by a U.S. private equity firm.



Anglo American shares declined 0.6 percent. The mining giant said that it has received the next phase of its operating license for its Minas-Rio tailings facility in Brazil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX