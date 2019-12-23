

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in October on weak industrial output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The production index dropped 1 percent in October from the previous year, bigger than the 0.4 percent fall in September.



Industrial output fell 2.2 percent, while construction expanded 3.2 percent annually.



On a monthly basis, the production index gained at a faster pace of 0.7 percent, after climbing 0.2 percent, reflecting a 2.4 percent increase in construction. Nonetheless, industry grew only 0.2 percent in October.



