

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production rose unexpectedly in November after falling for two straight months and the unemployment eased during the month, official figures showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 2.15 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 2.65 percent fall in October, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent decrease.



Manufacturing output grew 2.29 percent annually in November, after a 3.05 percent fall in the previous month.



Production in water supply gained 7.03 percent and those in mining and quarrying rose 0.29 percent. Meanwhile, production in electricity and gas supply fell 0.03 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.66 percent in November, following a 0.17 percent in the preceding month.



Data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed that the jobless rate fell to an unadjusted 3.73 percent in November from 3.77 percent in October.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 447,000 in November from 451,000 in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.73 percent in November from 3.72 percent in the prior month.



