AgTech Global International, Inc.: AgTech Global Announces Cultivation & Product Operations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / AgTech Global International, Inc. (OTC PINK:AGGL) announced continued expansion of its industrial hemp and cannabis cultivation operations with the launch of a pilot program in Louisiana that will expand supplier agreements for its line of nutrient products for farmers entering into this bourgeoning agricultural sector. AGGL is an international enterprise offering its innovative agricultural systems that enable broad industrialization of the hemp and cannabis industry, specializing in nutrients, cultivation, processing, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and derivatives to farm owners and processors around the world.

George Roth, president and director of AGGL stated, "Operations officer and director, Tammy Dunn, is engaging in several meetings in her home state of Louisiana to extend its reach and operations to farmers who are new to the hemp and cannabis farming industry." Roth continued, "She is attending the Louisiana Industrial Hemp Regulatory Orientation meetings held at the LA Department of Agriculture. Along with the current regulatory update, a special presentation is being given by the LDAF Pesticide & Environmental Programs director. Because of the state's strict regulation on herbicides and pesticides, AGGL believes its line of organic nutrients and fertilizers will be accepted with great enthusiasm and demand."

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry's (LDAF) Industrial Hemp Program is the state's designated regulatory authority for the production, processing and transportation of Industrial Hemp. The Act, authorized by LA R.S. 3:1461-1472 was passed by the Louisiana Legislature and was signed by the governor authorizing the LDAF to submit a state industrial hemp plan to USDA and to adopt regulations to administer the industrial hemp program in Louisiana. It is the intent of USDA to have state plans reviewed, and approved within 60 days after federal rules are adopted in time for the 2020 planting season.

For more information regarding the regulation of industrial hemp in the state of Louisiana, visit the Department of Agriculture & Forestry website at www.ldaf.state.la.us/industrial-hemp/.

