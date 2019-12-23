NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 20 December 2019 were: 163.77c Capital only USD (cents) 125.52p Capital only Sterling (pence) 169.13c Including current year income USD (cents) 129.62p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company has 241,172,801 ordinary shares in issue.