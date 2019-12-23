Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
23.12.2019 | 12:37
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 20 December 2019 were:

655.06p  Capital only
661.62p  Including current year income
655.06p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
661.62p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 165,000 ordinary shares on 20th
December 2019, the Company has 76,075,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
4,455,086  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
