Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.07p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---