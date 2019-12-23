Big Game Forever Supports Delisting Wolves from Endangered List

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Big Game Forever publicly supports the new American Wild Game and Livestock Protection Act, which removes the gray wolf from the endangered species list and directs wolf management to state authority.

We greatly appreciate Senator Mike Lee's leadership to shift stewardship responsibility of the gray wolf to states, which can effectively manage the species in their areas," said Ryan Benson, BGF president and founder. "Delisting the gray wolf from the endangered list also allows states to protect and recover America's elk, moose and deer, while managing the population of the wolves."

Elk populations across vast landscapes of 15,000 and 20,000 elk have declined by as much as 80 percent since 1995.

"Since the mid-1990s, moose populations in Jackson, WY, and Minnesota were dramatically reduced," said Benson. "Such population decreases create unnecessary risks to indigenous wildlife populations.

Responsible predator management is an important component to maintaining balanced wildlife numbers. When years of litigation blocked wolf management, populations of moose, elk and other wildlife crashed.

"With everything in nature delicately connected, the leadership reflected in this congressional act will have a positive ripple effect on wild game and livestock management going forward," Benson said. "State management, including trapping, hunting and professional predator management are important tools that ensure wild game populations remain balanced and sustainable for future generations."

Established in 2011, Big Game Forever actively works to counter threats to wildlife, sportsmen's rights and way of life. For more information, visit biggameforever.org.

