Envela Corporation: Envela Subsidiary Teams with Norm Hitzges to Support Austin Street Center

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / DGSE, LLC, a subsidiary of Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it will once again participate in presenting Norm Hitzges' annual Normathon on December 26th. Now in its 19th year, Normathon is an 18-hour radio broadcast on Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket to support Austin Street Center, a Dallas-based organization that's nationally recognized for its remarkable work combating homelessness.

Austin Street Center provides not only safe shelter and basic needs of the most vulnerable homeless, but also comprehensive employment, health and other support programs designed to help its clients transition from homelessness to independence.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include one of the nation's premier authenticated recommerce retailers of luxury hard assets; end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and providers of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial companies.

Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC, the Company will operate its Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Under ECHG, LLC, it will operate Echo Environmental, ITAD USA and Teladvance. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

