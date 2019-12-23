Mountain Province Provides Additional Microdiamond and Drilling Results for Wilson Kimberlite at Gahcho Kué

TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD

TORONTO, Ontario and NEW YORK, New York, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) provides additional microdiamond and delineation results for the Wilson kimberlite that was discovered earlier this year and lies within the open pit mine plan for the Tuzo kimberlite.

Highlights:

New microdiamond results from 1.7 tonnes of drill core

Eighty-six diamonds greater than 0.85mm recovered that weigh a total of 2.33 carats

New drilling includes an additional 409 meters of kimberlite from ten drillholes

A total of 1.7 tonnes of kimberlite recovered from two drillholes at Wilson was treated for microdiamond recovery at the Saskatchewan Research Council with a total of 5,564 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes, including eighty-six +0.85mm diamonds weighing a total of 2.23 carats. Delineation drilling for Wilson has also been completed with ten new drillholes intersecting a total of 409 meters of kimberlite over the 2,897 meter drilling program.

President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "These results, that follow on the discovery of Wilson earlier this year, are evidence that the life of the Gahcho Kué Mine is still an open-ended opportunity. Wilson has the potential to make a valuable contribution to the mine, and it represents only the early results of our combined exploration efforts with De Beers to continue to add value through further discovery in the area."

The Wilson discovery was announced in June 2019 as a result of renewed exploration in the immediate area surrounding the Gahcho Kué kimberlites. At that time, eighteen drillholes had been completed at Wilson and preliminary microdiamond results for 113 kilograms of kimberlite were reported (see news release June 11, 2019). Drilling completed since has an additional ten drillholes that have further delineated the Wilson body, as well as kimberlite sheets that occur adjacent to and west of Wilson. These latest drilling results are summarized in the table below.

Latest drill results for the Wilson kimberlite.



















Kimberlite Intersect1 (m) Intersect True

Drill Hole Azimuth Inclination From To Length Thickness2

(m) End of

Hole (m) MPV-19-515C 288 -45 235.77 304.4 68.63 50.10 335 MPV-19-517C 265 -50 -- -- -- --5 329 MPV-19-518C 282 -53 81.10 89.15 8.05 --3 428.7





180.65 182.55 1.90 --3







197.90 225.75 27.85 --3







301.50 305.55 4.05 --3

MPV-19-519C 259 -53 -- -- -- --5 278.0 MPV-19-520C 296 -51 215.00 228.05 13.05 --3 350





234.75 236.93 2.18 --3







245.40 251.77 6.37 --3







289.10 319.60 30.50 19.10

MPV-19-521C 303 -50 159.05 209.27 50.22 30.40 251 MPV-19-522C 208 -57 117.22 187.00 69.78 --4 317





191.00 249.62 58.62 --4







285.15 286.85 1.70 --3

MPV-19-523C 299 -51 -- -- -- --5 350 MPV-19-524C 280 -45 81.85 104.50 22.65 16.10 127 MPV-19-525C 242 -45 40.50 92.50 52.00 27.70 131

1Intersects are not true thicknesses2Defined as the horizontal distance between kimberlite/country rock pierce points, assuming that Wilson has vertical contacts with the adjacent country rock3True thicknesses are not determined for narrow intersects outside of the main Wilson body4Intersects are along the strike length of the kimberlite5No kimberlite intersected

Three-dimensional modeling has confirmed that Wilson is elongated north-south and has roughly vertical contacts with country rock along its length, with a greater volume of kimberlite to the north. Drilling completed since the last update for Wilson has also confirmed that several ancillary kimberlite sheets exist east of and adjacent to the Wilson body. Images of the Wilson kimberlite in plan and cross-sectional view are provided in the images below.

After preliminary logging at the mine site, drill core was secured and shipped to a logging facility located in Calgary, Alberta that is operated by De Beers Technical Services. After the core was logged in detail, it was decided that drillholes MPV-19-496C and MPV-19-501C should be sampled in entirety for microdiamond analysis. Representative samples were preserved from both drillholes, and the rest was shipped in secure containers to the Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services of the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") for caustic fusion recovery of microdiamonds. A total of 1,702 kilograms of kimberlite was treated for microdiamonds, with 5,560 diamonds recovered from the +0.075mm size classes. Eighty-six +0.85mm diamonds recovered from the two drillholes weigh a total of 2.33 carats. The results are summarized in the table below and include those reported in June 2019 from the discovery drillhole MPV-19-496C.

Microdiamond results for Wilson, including results reported on June 11, 2019 from drillhole MPV-19-496C.

Total

Weight Number of Diamonds According to Sieve Size Fraction (mm) Total

of

+0.075

stones Kg +0.075 +0.106 +0.150 +0.212 +0.300 +0.425 +0.600 +0.850 +1.180 +1.700 +2.360

-0.106 -0.150 -0.212 -0.300 -0.425 -0.600 -0.850 -1.180 -1.700 -2.360 -3.350 1702 2066 1372 863 532 333 200 108 61 16 5 4 5560

Security and chain of custody protocols were in place during the transit of the drill core from the minesite, and sampling and shipping the kimberlite core samples from Calgary to the SRC. The SRC is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard by the Standards Council of Canada as a testing laboratory for diamond analysis using caustic fusion.

The drilling results for the Wilson kimberlite are not sufficiently well-constrained to define a Mineral Resource, and as such the Wilson kimberlite is considered a Target for Further Exploration (TFFE). Based on drilling and 3D modeling to date, a potential range from 2.0-3.0 million tonnes is possible for the Wilson kimberlite. The estimate of a TFFE is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the estimate being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Petrographic and geochemical analysis of the core to define internal lithologies for Wilson is ongoing with results expected in early 2020.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information in this news release regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Tom E. McCandless, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mountain Province and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 67,164 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource at the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

