A monastic community on the Mt Athos peninsula this year installed a solar-storage-diesel mini-grid which is set to be augmented by a biomass combined heat and power system in March.Mt Athos, in Greece is a peninsula home to a unique center of Eastern Christian Orthodox monasticism. The peak hosts 20 monasteries - 17 of them Greek plus one Russian, one Serbian and another Bulgarian - as well as around 2,000 monks. The mountain is a self-governed, autonomous territory on the Greek mainland but is not connected to any grid. Perhaps not surprisingly, the spartan existence led by the monks and their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...