A monastic community on the Mt Athos peninsula this year installed a solar-storage-diesel mini-grid which is set to be augmented by a biomass combined heat and power system in March.Mt Athos, in Greece is a peninsula home to a unique center of Eastern Christian Orthodox monasticism. The peak hosts 20 monasteries - 17 of them Greek plus one Russian, one Serbian and another Bulgarian - as well as around 2,000 monks. The mountain is a self-governed, autonomous territory on the Greek mainland but is not connected to any grid. Perhaps not surprisingly, the spartan existence led by the monks and their ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...