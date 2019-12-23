Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 278.7237 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3140060 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 36986 EQS News ID: 942409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)