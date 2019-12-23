Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8330497 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 36990 EQS News ID: 942417 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)