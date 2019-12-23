Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 209.3904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12827554 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 36989 EQS News ID: 942415 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)