Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:41 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4688 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11909728 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)