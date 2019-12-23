Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.5529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18395000 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 36995 EQS News ID: 942427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)