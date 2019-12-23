Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.9388 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186468 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 37035 EQS News ID: 942509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)