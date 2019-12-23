Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2435501 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 37055 EQS News ID: 942551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

