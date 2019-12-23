Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.9537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2623001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 37062 EQS News ID: 942565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:44 ET (12:44 GMT)