Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 37072 EQS News ID: 942587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:44 ET (12:44 GMT)