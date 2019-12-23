Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1549.8548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39463563 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 37105 EQS News ID: 942655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:46 ET (12:46 GMT)