Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1209403 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 37112 EQS News ID: 942669 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:46 ET (12:46 GMT)