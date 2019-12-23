Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2999 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 37153 EQS News ID: 942751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)