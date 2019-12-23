Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 13:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.8024 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 977877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 37126 EQS News ID: 942697 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 23, 2019 07:49 ET (12:49 GMT)