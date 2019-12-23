The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 27 December 2019 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 89,824 shares (EUR 44,912,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,138 shares (EUR 1,069,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 91,962 shares (EUR 45,981,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,763.34 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 ----------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=751414