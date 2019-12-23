PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP Receives a Certificate of High Transparency as part of Research of State Corporate Customers' Procurements 23-Dec-2019 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Receives a Certificate of High Transparency as part of Research of State Corporate Customers' Procurements December 23, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs, that PJSC NCSP moved up to the 8th place in the National Procurement Transparency Ranking in the State Corporate Customers category for 2019 (vs 17th place in 2018). PJSC NCSP has been assigned the High Transparency rating. The Center for the Organization of Procurement Activities and Material Resources Management of NCSP Group has received a corresponding certificate. This year, procurement activity of 67 major Russian companies has been evaluated in the State Corporate Customers category. For the evaluation of purchasers who place orders according to 223-FZ, the ranking used 17 criteria, such as data on the degree of information openness and regulation of procurement activities, including the availability of various types of information about the rules of procedures. Data on planned procurements, upcoming competitive procedures and signed contracts on the participants' websites and other public sources, as well as on the degree of competitive procedures used have been taken into account. The National Procurement Transparency Ranking has been published since 2006 by an independent non-governmental research and analytical center, specializing in economic and legal analysis of the Russian market of state and corporate procurements. Throughout all these years, the National Procurement Transparency Ranking Project is the tool of public control of state and corporate customers' spending efficiency, thus improving their discipline in terms of organization and planning of their activities. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 37155 EQS News ID: 942757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

