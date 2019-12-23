Datasea Inc.: Datasea to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Celebration of Listing Anniversary

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ("Datasea"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, announced today that Datasea's Chairwoman and CEO Mrs. Zhixin Liu and Director Mr. Fu Liu will be joined by other members of the company's leadership team to ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to celebrate its listing anniversary.

"We are honored to ring the opening bell in celebration of Datasea's listing anniversary on NASDAQ. This symbolizes an important milestone in our development of better and more effective smart security solutions and education-related products. We also want to express our gratitude to all the investors and shareholders for their ongoing support, and for joining with us in what we believe will be an exciting future." said Mrs. Zhixin Liu, Datasea's Chairwoman and CEO.

The opening bell ringing ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square and can be viewed live online at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live, and live on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

