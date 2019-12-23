

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) said that it has appointed Ronald O'Hanley, the company's chief executive officer, as chairman, effective January 1, 2020, following Jay Hooley's planned retirement.



Hooley has served on the Board of Directors since 2009 and as Chairman of the Board since 2011. Amelia Fawcett will continue in her role as State Street's independent lead director.



Ron joined State Street in 2015 as president and chief executive officer of State Street Global Advisors, the Company's investment management arm. He also served as State Street's president and chief operating officer, beginning in 2017, prior to his appointment as chief executive officer.



