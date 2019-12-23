

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a day of slower trading activities ahead of the Christmas holidays, investors are keeping an eye on Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales reports.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading positive.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 23.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Friday in positive territory. The Dow rose 78.13 points or 0.3 percent to 28,455.09, the Nasdaq climbed 37.74 points or 0.4 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.85 points or 0.5 percent to 3,221.22.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.5 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the level was down 0.71.



U.S. Commerce, and Housing & Urban Development department's New Home Sales for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 735K, slightly up from 733K in the prior month.



The Survey of Business Uncertainty for December will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month the index was up 101.4.



Two year Treasury Note Auction will be held at



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 42.19 points, or 1.40 percent, at 2,962.75, marking its steepest decline since Nov. 1. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.13 percent higher at 27,906.41.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 23,821.11, while the broader Topix index closed 0.21 percent lower at 1,729.42.



Australian markets declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 31.20 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,785.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 29.70 points, or 0.43 percent, at 6,894.70.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 3.21 points or 0.05 percent, the German DAX is losing 18.37 points or 0.14 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 36.65 points or 0.48 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 41.58 points or 0.39 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.034 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX