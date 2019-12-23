The Top AR Companies Revolutionizing Social Media in 2020

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality is revolutionizing every part of our lives. Outside of healthcare, government, and education, AR is changing social media. Snapchat for example is leading the AR trend with 400,000 AR lenses with advertisers. In fact, McDonald's and Coca-Cola are now the first brands to use Snapchat Scan that allows users to scan logos to unlock AR lenses and content. Amazon wants to help consumers virtually try on clothes. Instagram is testing on-platform AR features with advertisers. Facebook for example allows advertisers to integrate AR into mobile news feed ads, allowing potential customers to interact with products before buying. Better, "social media is the leading (78%) category of apps used to regularly access augmented reality," as reported by Media Post. "For advertising, 41% of AR users say they see AR ads regularly. On the upside, users share 61% of the ads they see with others." All of that is creating sizable opportunity for companies including NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) BREAKING NEWS: NexTech AR Solutions, the leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce and AR learning applications just announced its 3D augmented reality (3D/AR) solution for eCommerce will integrate seamlessly with Facebook Messenger. This new integration works on desktop computers as well as mobile phones providing a full screen, device agnostic, web-based 3D/AR experience on Facebook messenger. According to TechCrunch, Facebook Messenger currently sees 70 million daily active users, and it has a total of 1.3 billion monthly users. Every day, there are 260 million new conversations launched over Messenger with over 17 billion photos sent every month on Facebook Messenger according to TechCrunch. The Messenger customer chat plugin allows Nextech to integrate Messenger experiences directly into their customers website or mobile website. By offering the same personalized, rich-media experience they get in Messenger only with the added features of 3D/AR assets Nextech's customers now have a major leg up on their competition. "With this integration NexTech AR continues to build momentum as it scales up customer wins and is at the forefront of making AR easy to implement and quickly accessible to everyone," states Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR. "NexTech's industry-leading augmented reality eCommerce platform was specifically designed to enhance product engagement, increase add to cart rates and to reduce product returns. Our integration with Facebook Messenger and it's huge unparalleled ecosystem brings Nextech AR deeper into the eCommerce marketplace and provides an enormous opportunity for more customer wins."

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported that Q3 revenue was $824 million , up 9% year over year, reflecting strength in September in the US, as well as a number of headwinds including revenue product issues and greater than expected advertising seasonality in July and August.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) just announced that it Amazon, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance today announced a new working group that plans to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty-free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products, with security as a fundamental design tenet. Zigbee Alliance board member companies such as IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Wulian are also onboard to join the working group and contribute to the project. The goal of the Connected Home over IP project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use. By building upon Internet Protocol (IP), the project aims to enable communication across smart home devices, mobile apps, and cloud services and to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced that it has appointed Frances Arnold to its Board of Directors. Ms. Arnold is the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry and the Director of the Donna and Benjamin M. Rosen Bioengineering Center at the California Institute of Technology. A renowned innovator, she is also a celebrated leader in science having won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will serve on Alphabet's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "I'm honored to join Alphabet's Board," said Ms. Arnold. "I've long admired Alphabet's commitment to technology and research, and to improving the lives of people around the world, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) unveiled Duck Duck by Harmony Korine, an experimental short film shot using Spectacles 3 to explore storytelling in 3D. Released November 2019, Spectacles 3 are equipped with dual HD cameras to capture three-dimensional photos and videos, unlocking the ability to transform Snaps with 3D Effects. Best known for Kids, Spring Breakers and most recently, Beach Bum, cult filmmaker Harmony Korine experiments with Spectacles 3 as a cinematic tool, overlaying augmented reality onto three-dimensional scenes for immersive storytelling. Using Spectacles 3, Harmony Korine transforms Miami into an unbridled dreamscape of sound and color in Duck Duck - exploring the emerging disciplines of wearable cinema, augmented reality, and immersive, spontaneous storytelling. The film's hybrid reality is brought to life through 3D Effects developed forthe film, which will be available to Spectacles 3 users on Snapchat. "Spectacles 3 is a completely unique format that shifted my perspective on film, narrative, what's animated and what's real," said Harmony Korine. "By combining a first-person point of view and 3D Effects, the sunglasses inhabit their own hyper-personal universe, and helped inspire the multi-sensory experience of Duck Duck - like you can walk into this world when you watch it."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated thirteen thousand six hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by NexTech AR Solutions, by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757