Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2019 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/12/2019) of GBP61.50m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/12/2019) of GBP45.82m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/12/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 219.74p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 215.91p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 211.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.98%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.14p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 1.26% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/12/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 37156 EQS News ID: 942779 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2019 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)