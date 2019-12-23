XSport Global Corporate: XSport Global, Inc Announces New Platform Aimed to Transform the Sports Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / XSport Global, Inc (OTCQB:XSPT)

Dear XSPT Shareholders:

XSport Global Inc. announces the BETA launch and development of our new and transformative sports centric social media platform XSPORTCONNECT. The XSPORTCONNECT mobile app and social media platform levels the playing field creating an opportunity for everyone in the sports world to promote themselves, connect, share and follow their favorite athlete, team or sport under one roof. The platform is designed to work with existing sports league management software and current social media platforms. XSPORTCONNECT.com is the first of many new products and services to be introduced in 2020 by our team operating from the XSport Global Innovative Center located in Irvine California.

The XSPORTCONNECT platform and mobile app provides end to end interactive access to the sports industry, from cheerleading to motorsports and every sport in between. Join, customize your profile with stats and highlight reels, connect with high schools, colleges, recruiters, coaches, fans, and athletes to propel your career forward. Every profile has a designation and allows the user to maximize the platform based upon their affiliation and personal goals. Find a job in the sports world, get recruited, find a trainer, searching for unknown talent, find a nutritionist, follow your favorite teams, athletes, and other XSPORTCONNECT users, build a fan base, post opportunities, become an influencer, or land a sponsor.

The opportunities are endless on this platform. Ultimately, if LinkedIn and Instagram had an athletic baby it would be XSport Connect. From youth athletes to professional, we have you covered!

For a video presentation, visit XSPORTCONNECT VIDEO.

Here's a list of a few COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES with XSPORTCONNECT.com

The ONLY sports focused social media platform and mobile app

First social media platform that allows users to monetize their data

Unique affiliate program to expand early platform engagement

Allows for a more personalized fan-base experience for both Team and individual athlete

Platform supports and is preloaded with leading edge cognitive gaming

Simple integration and expansion for new acquisitions and strategic partnerships

Personalized shopping cart with sub account and tracking capabilities

Finally, we have assembled a team of experts in their respective fields. We have retained a CFA Chief Financial Advisor whose key responsibility will be funding for all revenue channels. A CTO has been retained to build the technology to connect all the products and a top sales executive has been finalized to build the relationships of companies and athletes for the launch of these products. We anticipate a new BETA by April of 2020.

New additions will be announced in first quarter of 2020. The combination of strong employee intelligence, key acquisitions and brand ambassadors will launch us towards an exciting and successful 2020. To be a part of the XSPORTCONNECT BETA launch, visit XSPORTCONNECT.

Going forward :

We will continue to share pertinent information as quickly as possible. We welcome you emails to our investor@xsportglobal.com or info@xsportglobal.com. We look forward to a seamless and uninterrupted transition and to a bright future together and welcome the new executives, employees, and customers to the XSport Global 2.0 family. Their experience will help us continue delivering the innovations that will position the Company for success and create long term value for our shareholders.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Ray Mariorenzi

CEO, and President XSport Global Inc.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries, fans and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "would" or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company's go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the XSport GlobalX's Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global's actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global's actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

