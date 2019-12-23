

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health regulators in the United States have asked the consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, which has been identified as the likely cause behind the recent outbreak of E. coli O157:H7.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC have confirmed that 138 people in 25 states have been sick with E. coli linked to romaine lettuce. The latest date that one of these patients reported becoming ill was on December 1.



As per the latest update, 72 people among the 138 total cases required hospitalizations, with 13 people developing kidney failure. Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported related to the illness.



CDC, along with the Food & Drug Administration and state health authorities are continuing to investigate the outbreak of illnesses caused by E. coli.



In a tweet, the FDA said, 'Traceback investigations identified a common grower, and we continue to investigate the outbreak. Consumers should still avoid romaine from Salinas.'



In the previous update, the CDC had stated that no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified for the outbreak.



The health officials in late November had warned consumers against eating romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas growing region following the E. coli outbreak.



They also urged consumers not to eat any salad products identified in a recent recall by Missa Bay, LLC following the reporting of E. coli illness.



It was on November 21 that Missa Bay recalled over 75 thousand pounds of salad products across 22 states noting that the romaine lettuce ingredient might be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.



The CDC had stated that the latest outbreak is caused by the same strain of E. coli O157:H7 that caused outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018.



