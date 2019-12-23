SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Black pepper market and the market is poised to experience volume growth of more than 80000 MT between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 122-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Black Pepper Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The pharmaceutical industry will account for substantial volume growth for the black pepper market during the forecast period. This product is being extensively used in the formulation of various pharmaceutical products owing to its antioxidant properties, its efficacy in fighting inflammation, the ability to augment the production of dopamine and serotonin in the brain, among other beneficial properties. It is also finding its applications in a range of skincare products because of its antiseptic and antioxidant properties. Such applications are driving volume growth in the black pepper market.

The rising instances of kidnappings in some APAC countries are compelling people to keep black pepper spray cans handy for their self-defense. This is currently the need of the hour in the region and is also driving the demand in the black pepper market in APAC. Meanwhile, in Europe, consumer's growing affinity towards easy-to-prepare and ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat meals is driving the demand growth in the black pepper market.

Insights into the market pricing trends

Black pepper price was experiencing an initial slowdown owing to the illegal trade practices that suppliers were indulging in to avert high import taxes. To counter this, governments have imposed a minimum import price to counter the deflationary trend in the price of black pepper.





The rise in global production is increasing the inventory stock of black pepper suppliers. Most of them are voluntarily stocking up in the hope of selling at higher prices when the market corrects itself. As a result, the rise in the inventory of black pepper is resulting in an increase in the storage costs for suppliers.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

The black pepper price trends imply a substantial increase in suppliers' OPEX which will result in a gradual decline in their profit margin. To compensate for this, suppliers are expected to increase the product price. In view of this, this procurement intelligence report has listed the top black pepper suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Assess supplier's logistics and transportation networks

It is advised that buyers engage with suppliers who exhibit a sound logistics and transportation network. A good transportation network will ensure lower transportation costs. A good logistics network also ensures that suppliers offer shipments of different order sizes to meet end-user requirements.

Adopt a volume-based pricing model

Considering the dynamics of the black pepper market, it will be prudent of buyers to adopt a volume-based pricing model while negotiating with a supplier. In this model, the prices are fixed as per the clauses in the contract. This pricing model protects buyers from price fluctuations and gives them the liberty to demand high discounts when the purchased quantity is high. If there are minimal price increases, suppliers will absorb the changes when the nature of the engagement is strategic.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Black pepper market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the black pepper market

Regional spend opportunity for black pepper suppliers

Black pepper suppliers cost structures

Black pepper pricing models analysis

Black pepper procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the black pepper market

