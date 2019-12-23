Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Asked to Participate on Middle East Trade Mission

Tremendous Opportunity to Grow Internationally

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, announced it has been asked by World Trade Center Utah, in partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development, to participate in an official state trade mission led by Governor Gary R. Herbert to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Vivakor has been actively engaged in the Middle East for the past few years, with offices in Doha and with a remediation contract in Kuwait," stated Vivakor's Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia. "We have also enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the state of Utah with our activities in Eastern Utah, to include state owned lands. We are grateful for the invitation that was extended for us to participate in this very selective trade mission with the Governor. We view this as a significant opportunity to not only grow our international sales by connecting with potential international partners, but additionally to strengthen the great relationship we have with the state of Utah."

The trade mission has a goal of engaging participants with high-level business and investment leaders, receive market briefings by in-county experts and the U.S. Commercial Service, attending VIP networking receptions, and participate in customized company and B2B meetings. For more information, see the World Trade Center Utah's site: https://wtcutah.com/trade-missions/20-2/

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com.

