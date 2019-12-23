Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the "Company") and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the "Subsidiary"); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce progress on their International Expansion Program.

The Company has entered negotiations for Distributorship of our Passive Security products with a large group of securities firms providing security solutions for Airports, Law enforcement, Military, Correctional Facilities and other public venues in South-East Asia. The Company's Distributorship typically require the Distributor to purchase a substantial quantity of Passive Portals. An initial Passive Portal unit will be shipped in January 2020 and we expect to finalize the Distributorship shortly thereafter.

While the company pursues the international expansion, its primary goal and attention is to the production for United States country-wide school system and other public venues on the home-front.

The initial Passive Portal Units on order are being assembled and we expect delivery within 2 - 3 weeks.

The Company continues its negotiations for its Phase Two Production.

Privateer Market Force, Inc. joined the Company in its Nationwide Distribution program and goals. They are currently focused on the 36,000 public and private high schools in the US and presently in discussions with major sponsor corporations to provide rapid nationwide publicity, promotion and support. We believe in this important goal keeping our children and others safer with the Company's Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector that is radiation free and harmless, especially since students pass through multiple times a day, 180 days per year.

"We are pleased and excited to see our Company gaining International Attention," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "This will add to the process of heightened awareness of this issue which is international. That having a security technical feature like this in educational settings is a doable event and of Paramount Importance. And that now for the first time we'll have a real-world template which we can leverage in our expanding and ongoing sales efforts."

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video:https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Contact:



Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

