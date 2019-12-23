Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Jacksam Corporation (OTCQB: JKSM) ("the Company"), a company that designs and markets proprietary automated vape, POD and cartridge filling/capping equipment for the cannabis industry. President and CEO of the Company, Mark Adams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's partnership with Jupiter Research, LLC, and what it means for their future. "Jupiter is by far the leading C-Cell technology company selling in the United States and abroad," shared Adams. "They bring a quality and research and development technology aspect to a partnership that we really value," said Adams.

Jolly then noted the current struggles of the vaping industry, including the unlicensed distribution of vaping products. Adams explained that black market cannabis vaping products were shown to contain vitamin E oil, which can be deadly when inhaled. He further explained that many facts about the vaping crisis have yet to emerge, creating misinformation across the market. "We're actually coming out the other side of that now," shared Adams. "We believe in being tested, we believe in legalization. That's what Jupiter is focused on and that's what we're focused on," said Adams. "Ironically, that's where our technology together is going to go in the future."

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenue potential in 2020. "We did a preliminary test on Jupiter customers, and estimated that there are over 500 customers that we can sell machines to and service together," explained Adams. "Our agreement does allow us some royalty revenue," he added. "We think that the revenue opportunity is huge," said Adams, noting that the Company also expects the vaping industry to bounce back in 2020.

"This will be a rebound quarter," said Adams. "We're really excited for 2020. We think we have a lot of great companies to go after and a market to regain and grow much further than we ever have before."

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company is looking to expand internationally in 2020. Adams shared that the interest in this space internationally is immense, but represents a new set of challenges. "Europe is going to be a huge market for us," said Adams, adding that Jupiter Research has already begun to expand in this area. "We expect to have a big push into Europe in probably Q2 and the back half of next year."

To close the interview, Adams expressed the potential of the Company as they emerge from the vaping crisis with a strategic partner and advancing technology.

To hear Mark Adam's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7461743-jacksam-corporation-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-their-partnership-with-jupiter-research-llc

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Jacksam/Convectium

Jacksam/Convectium designs and markets proprietary automated vape, POD and cartridge filling/capping equipment for the cannabis industry. Our automated equipment is designed and built in the U.S. and carries the only full UL certification in the U.S. Using Jacksam/Convectium's automated equipment, our customers increase output by up to 60 times over hand filling. Jacksam/Convectium is focused on helping our customers automate their workflow and quickly get custom branded products onto dispensary shelves. Over 100 companies, including many dominant brands in the space, rely on Jacksam/Convectium for automation of their filling operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Phone: (800)-605-3580



Email: INFO@CONVECTIUM.COM

Convectium HQ:

30191 Avenida De Las Banderas B

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51033