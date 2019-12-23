Social Life Network, Inc: Social Life Network Plans Launch of New E-Commerce Platform for Hunting and Fishing Community

In 2019, retail e-commerce sales worldwide amounted to 3.53 trillion US dollars and e-retail revenues are projected to grow to 6.54 trillion US dollars by 2022.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), announced today a major upgrade to their e-commerce social platform for the HuntPost.com hunting and fishing community, scheduled on January 1st, 2020.

In competition with retailers like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop, HuntPost.com empowers the millions of small merchants that depend on industry trade shows to sell their goods, with an e-commerce driven social network to compete with big-box retailers who won't carry their products because they're too small to scale.

"The same way Etsy.com enabled artisans to create value from their trade, HuntPost will empower sportsmen to sell via their goods and services on our upgraded platform," says Ken Tapp, CEO of Social Life Network. "Etsy, who trades on NASDAQ, has a market cap of $5.2 billion, and services a much smaller audience of vendors and merchants than our hunting and fishing industry. This is why we've spent all of 2019 working on major upgrades for the platform in order to support HuntPost's efforts in rapidly growing their online retail audience in 2020. HuntPost is planning a Regulation A Tier 2 offering to raise up to $50M in 2020 to support their retailers, and to focus on trade show M&A. As a major licensee of our platform, they will continue to have our full support," adds Tapp.

According to Statista market research, In 2019, retail e-commerce sales worldwide amounted to 3.53 trillion US dollars and e-retail revenues are projected to grow to 6.54 trillion US dollars in 2022. https://www.statista.com/statistics/379046/worldwide-retail-e-commerce-sales/

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. The social network platform meets the growing demand for social technology in the Cannabis, Residential Real Estate, and many sports verticals including Hunting & Fishing. The individual social networks service niche industries that are made up of 100's of millions of online users worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.social-life-network.com/

