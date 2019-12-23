Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) announces that it has granted 3,300,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.085 and vest immediately.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 64.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO or

Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

