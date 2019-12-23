Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2019

WKN: A2DW2Y ISIN: CA97562T1021 Ticker-Symbol: 1W9 
Frankfurt
23.12.19
11:32  Uhr
0,055 Euro
+0,006
+12,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2019 | 17:56
Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Closes Private Placement

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 6,547,750 units (the "Units" ) at a purchase price of $0.08 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $523,820.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share" ) in the share capital of the Corporation and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" ). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the share capital of the Corporation for a period of 5 years, at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the Winston gold project near Helena Montana.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer
Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada
Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/571183/Winston-Gold-Closes-Private-Placement

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE