This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the UK's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

The UK's telecom market remains one of the largest in Europe, characterised by fierce competition which has resulted in reduced pricing for end-users. Following some market consolidation in the mobile segment there are four key players and a number of MVNOs. Mobile broadband in coming years will place some additional pressure on the fixed-line broadband subscriber base as customers are tempted to migrate to 5G-enabled services. The fixed-line broadband sector has seen the steady decline in DSL and the ongoing efforts among a good number of operators to expand the reach of fibre networks. This is being supported by government efforts to encourage the right economic environment facilitating the ambition to have a fully-fibred UK by 2033.

The fixed-line voice segment is being similarly repositioned, with PSTN services making way for IP-delivered content. BT's independent wholesale unit Openreach plans to complete the switch to fibre by 2025.

The UK's broadband sector remains dominated by copper. Virgin Media is aiming to provide a gigabit service across its network, mainly via DOCSIS3.1, and though the DSL network has been upgraded during the last few years Openreach in mid-2019 began scaling back its G-fast plans, aiming instead to focus on fibre as its moves to provide ultra-fast broadband services to some 15 million premises by 2025.

The mobile market is also one of the largest in Europe, both in terms of revenue and in the number of subscribers. The market has room for a growing number of low-cost MVNOs providing effective price and service competition for subscribers. The country has developed one of the strongest 5G segments, with all MNOs increasing their footprints after having launched services progressively during 2019.

Auctions for spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz bands have made more bandwidth available for mobile broadband services, supported by regulatory moves which allow the refarming of 2G spectrum for 3G and 4G use. Spectrum will also be released in the 700MHz band, having been being allocated for 5G use.

This report analyses the key aspects of the UK's telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed network services sector and an overview of the key regulatory issues including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, and carrier preselection. The report reviews the major fixed network telcos and examines the status of fixed-line voice services following the deregulation of the retail call market sector. The report also assesses the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, covering technologies and including statistics and an update on recent commercial initiatives. In addition, the report surveys the UK's mobile voice and data markets, providing an overview of mobile statistics, regulatory issues and technologies. It also profiles the major operators and MVNOs and looks ahead to mobile market developments in coming years.

Key Developments:

Government commits 500 million to help LTE network sharing plan

Vodafone to switch off its 3G network by 2022

Virgin Media switches MVNO deal to Vodafone

Ofcom completes 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz spectrum auction

O2 becomes the last of the MNOs to launch 5G services

Government to invest 1 billion of fibre infrastructure and 5G technologies, launches 400 million investment aimed at connecting up to two million premises with a 1Gb/s FttP service by 2020

Vodafone extends gigabit fibre service to an additional 500,000 premises with Openreach deal

Openreach reviews G.fast plans as it focusses on FttP

Government publishes its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Hyperoptic to extend fibre broadband to two million people across 50 cities

Report update includes the regular's market updates to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.3 Country overview

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Interconnect

3.5 Access

3.6 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

3.7 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 British Telecom

4.2 KCom

4.3 Cable Wireless Communications (C&WC)

4.4 Virgin Media

4.5 COLT Telecom

4.6 Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse)

4.7 TalkTalk Group

4.8 Sky

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 Next Generation Networks

5.3 International infrastructure

5.4 Cloud services

5.5 Smart infrastructure

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Mobile voice

7.5 Mobile data

7.6 Regulatory issues

7.7 Major mobile operators

7.8 Mobile content and applications

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

BT

Cable Wireless

COLT Telecom

Dixons Carphone Group

Everything Everywhere (BT/EE incorporating the former T-Mobile UK and Orange UK)

H3

KCom

O2

Orange

Sky

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media

Vodafone

