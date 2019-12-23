The "Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime 2019 report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, mining licensing, taxes and royalties in the Russian mining sector.

Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses, taxes and royalties.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain up-to-date information on mining sector taxes and payments

Conduct analysis to mitigate the impact of regulatory changes

Understand the regulatory framework

Gain an overview of the mining industry structure by identifying Russia's mining governing bodies, major laws and licenses

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime Country Overview

3.1 Macroeconomic Performance

3.2 Ease of Doing Business

3.3 Corruption Index

3.4 Minerals Overview

4 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime: Governing Bodies

4.1 Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation

4.1.1 Federal Agency for Mineral Resources

4.1.2 Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring

4.1.3 Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources

4.1.4 Federal Agency for Water Resources

4.1.5 Federal Agency of Forestry

5 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime: Mining Laws

5.1 Law of the Russian Federation on Subsoil (The Subsoil Law 1992)

5.2 Federal Law of the Russian Federation on Production Sharing Agreements

5.3 Federal Law on Precious Metals and Stones

6 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime: Ownership and Licenses

6.1 Subsoil Ownership

6.2 Licenses

6.3 Termination of Subsoil License

7 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime: Mining Rights and Obligations

7.1 Mining Rights

7.2 Mining Obligations

8 Russia's Mining Fiscal Regime: Taxes and Royalties

8.1 Federal Level

8.1.1 Value Added Tax

8.1.2 Tax on Profit of Organizations

8.1.3 One Time Payment for Subsoil Use

8.1.4 Tax on Extraction of Commercial Minerals

8.1.5 State Duty

8.2 Regional Level

8.2.1 Tax on the Assets of Organizations

8.2.2 Transport Tax

8.3 Municipal Level

8.3.1 Land Tax

8.3.2 Levies on Trade

8.4 Depreciation and amortization

9 Appendix

