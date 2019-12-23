Endeavour Mining Corporation: ENDEAVOUR NOTES EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE AT THE REQUEST OF CENTAMIN

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

ENDEAVOUR NOTES EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE

AT THE REQUEST OF CENTAMIN

George Town, December 23, 2019 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) ("Endeavour") notes the announcement of Centamin plc ("Centamin") made earlier today, confirming that, following the reciprocal exchange of certain due diligence information, Centamin made a request to the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel") to grant an extension to the deadline by which Endeavour is required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Centamin under Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Centamin. The requested extension has been granted by the Panel to January 14, 2020.

Accordingly, Endeavour is now required, by not later than 5.00pm on January 14, 2020, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline may be further extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

On December 19, 2019, Endeavour announced that it had executed a standstill undertaking in favour of Centamin, pursuant to which it has agreed, among other things, not to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Centamin under Rule 2.7 of the Code unless the offer is consented to or recommended by the Board of Centamin.

Endeavour continues to believe in the strategic merits of a merger with Centamin for both sets of shareholders, and welcomes the extension of the PUSU deadline announced by Centamin, which will allow both parties to commence their due diligence investigations.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be made available subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions on Endeavour's website at https://www.endeavourmining.com/Home/default.aspx by no later than 12 noon (London time) on December 24, 2019.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour MiningCorporation is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé and Karma). For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

ABOUT CENTAMIN PLC

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company, dual listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchange. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine ("SGM"), is located in the Eastern Desert approximately 700 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea. SGM began production in 2009 and is the first large scale modern gold mine in Egypt. SGM is jointly owned by Pharaoh Gold Mines NL and Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority. In addition to the SGM production asset, Centamin has a number of exploration projects, the most advanced of which are located in highly prospective regions within Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. The company's exploration licence holdings include 2,721 km2 in Côte d'Ivoire and 1,850 km2 in Burkina Faso.

