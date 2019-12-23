

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, stocks continue to see some strength in mid-day trading on Monday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs, although the Dow remains shy of the record high set last Friday.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, hovering in positive territory. The Dow is up 115.11 points or 0.4 percent at 28,570.20, the Nasdaq is up 28.91 points or 0.3 percent at 8,953.86 and the S&P 500 is up 5.20 points or 0.2 percent at 3,226.42.



The strength on Wall Street comes on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.



China said tentative import tax rates will be implemented for 859 types of products beginning January 1 in order to optimize the trade structure and promote high-quality economic development.



The tentative import tax rates, which were imposed on 706 types of products last year, are lower than the most-favored-nation tariffs.



The move by Beijing comes following the recent news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.



Trading activity has remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.



The markets have not shown much reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, as the data comes from before the news on the trade front.



The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.0 percent in November after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in October.



The sharp decline came as a surprise to economists, who had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a nosedive in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders came in unchanged in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to tick up by 0.2 percent.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of November.



The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 719,000 after plunging by 2.7 percent to a revised rate of 710,000 in October.



Economists had expected new home sales to inch up by 0.1 percent to 734,000 from the 733,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Gold stocks have seen further upside after an early advance, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.8 percent.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery is climbing $5.80 to $1,486.70 an ounce.



Substantial strength is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The index is on pace to end the session at a nearly five-month closing high.



Oil service stocks are moving sharply higher amid a modest increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for February delivery inching up $0.10 to $60.54 a barrel.



Natural gas, computer hardware and networking stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while some weakness has emerged among utilities and housing stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed slightly higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction after ending last Friday's trading slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.926 percent.



