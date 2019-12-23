American Manganese Inc.: Rock and Soil from Rocher Deboule Project Vent & Victoria Zones Feature Au-Ag-Co-Cu-Mo-Fe-REE Mineralization Similar to IOCG 'Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold' Deposits

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC Pink:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report work was completed on the Rocher Deboule property located 5-8 kilometers southwest of Hazelton, BC. The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper, and the nearby Victoria produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940. These mineral deposits are associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, and the Rocher Deboule feldspar porphyry stock.

Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for "Iron Oxide Copper Gold" deposit types. The Victoria No 1-3 Veins are intrusive hosted, and rock samples contain high grade Co-Au values associated with Mo-As. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration. The Vent Zone alteration occupies a 250 X 350-meter area where widespread Au-Co-Cu-Mo-Fe-REE bearing mineralization is present. The Vent Zone also displays coincident 2017 Actlab SGH geochemical survey (6.0 out of 6.0 rating) redox cell, combined with 2011, well defined, Fugro magnetometer airborne geophysical anomaly. The Vent zone is interpreted as favourable geology for IOCG(iron-oxide copper-gold) type mineralization and is considered a high priority drill target.

The Cap showings are hosted in andesitic flows/tuffs (porphyritic) of Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Group (Brian Boru Formation). The Cap showings consist of multiple, parallel and sub-parallel zones of fault-fracture controlled quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins and breccia. A sample taken from multi-vein fracture zone returned assay value of 1,845 g/t Ag associated with chalcopyrite and pyrite accompanied by widespread quartz-sericite-illite-chlorite-kaolinite-calcite alteration.

The following table lists highlights of geochemical analysis of rock samples sent to ALS Canada, for Prep-31, ME-MS41 multi-element ICP, certificate number: VA19233729

Sample Zone Comments Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

ppm Co

ppm Mo

ppm Fe

% Ni

ppm La

ppm 1420416 Cap pyr 10%,4 shears in 10m 0.94 1845 11,450 4.9 0.81 15.65 4.8 9.1 1420417 Vic #1 28" chip, Co,Mo 17.6 5.56 24 2460 708 2.9 338 58 1420424 Tram Arspys 16.75 1.8 368 321 31.2 18 49.7 0.5 1420436 Juniper Ck malachite,pyr 0.95 33.2 19,650 66.9 7.89 7.24 91.3 19.9 1420439 Vent Mo,Cpy, hornblende 0.65 1.24 2040 799 727 7.08 84.1 230 1420440 Vent Mo,Arspy,cpy, 0.11 1.04 962 262 640 5.11 604 8.9 1420446 Vic #1 float Mo,Co >25.0 3.97 23 7040 2750 1.22 147 340 1420022 Vent #2 vein Arspy,Nickel-bearing, float >25.0 16.45 13.8 >10000 >10000 12.35 3820 1120 1420024 Vent qtz vein,Arspy,Mo,cpy 0.63 2.24 2510 2160 419 10.8 260 1 1420027 Vent 8" shear, Arspy, Mo, qtz 0.07 1.72 3310 1745 710 15.1 134 1.7 1420038 Vent cpy,pyr, coxcomb 1.03 0.27 43.6 36.6 2.32 10.65 21.3 2.7 1420039 Vent cpy,pyr 1.02 7.45 12,150 45.4 1.54 4.92 33.6 10.1 1420056 Vent pyr, cpy, Arspy 0.02 2.07 11,350 9.9 40.3 21.9 16 184.5



The Management plans to advance exploration and development work on the Vent, Cap and Victoria Zones. In order to intersect depth extensions of surface mineralization outlined by anomalous Au-Ag-Co-Cu-Mo in soil and rock chip samples, approximately 1,400 meters of core drilling has been proposed.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571200/Rock-and-Soil-from-Rocher-Deboule-Project-Vent-Victoria-Zones-Feature-Au-Ag-Co-Cu-Mo-Fe-REE-Mineralization-Similar-to-IOCG-Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold-Deposits