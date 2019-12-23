GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Revenue Producing Partnerships for Q1 2020

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (OTCQB:SWISF) (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT)

GlobeX Data Ltd. The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on December 17, 2019, at which the shareholders approved in unanimity all items on the agenda. There were 64.88% of the shares represented at the meeting and 100% voted For and 0% Against for all items on the agenda.

The shareholders also voted in favor of setting the number of directors at three (3) and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: Alain Ghiai Chamlou, Henry Sjoman and David Ryan. Furthermore, the shareholders re-appointment of Morgan $ Company LLC as auditors for the ensuing year.

Management has also discussed the progress made in 2019 in the Company, namely the Company's listing on the CSE and the OTCQB with DTC FAST eligibility and the integration of its DigitalSafe with America Movil, the third largest telecom operator in the world. Management also went over the latest Company news of its partnership with Keller Williams Realty, whereby Keller Williams has integrated DigitalSafe into their Cloud Marketplace and what to expect the ensuing year 2020 in that partnership.

Among other catalysts, the Company expects revenues from the following starting Q1 2020:

Increased sales in Mexico with Telcel, a division of America Movil (AMX)

New partnerships with Resellers and Distributors in LATAM (in advanced stage of completion)

GuardStreet U.S. Reseller to start with two large clients in Q1 and Q2 2020

Keller Williams Realty start of sales

Launch in Colombia with Claro Colombia, a division of America Movil (AMX)

South Asian partnership with Channel Distributor/Reseller in Sri Lanka

South Asian partnership with Reseller in Pakistan

Management has been working around the clock and is continuing to do so in order to complete some Reseller partnerships in South Asia and Latin America. Management believes that 2020 will be a banner year for the Company as most of its partners are all integrated and ready to sell GlobeX's services in several continents.

The Company also wishes to take this opportunity to wish all its partners and shareholders a very happy holiday season and a very prosperous 2020.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information on DigitalSafe visit us at https://www.digitalsafe.com .

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at:https://www.globexdatagroup.com.

