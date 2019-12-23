Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870166 ISIN: FR0000032278 Ticker-Symbol: 12J 
Frankfurt
23.12.19
17:17 Uhr
3,625 Euro
-0,225
-5,84 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LATECOERE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LATECOERE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,460
3,630
21:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LATECOERE
LATECOERE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LATECOERE SA3,625-5,84 %